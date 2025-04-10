Electricity prices slashed by Rs1.71 per unit for three months

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) slashed the electricity prices by Rs1.71 per unit for three months.

Approval has been granted to reduce electricity prices across the country, including Karachi, through relief in the petroleum levy.

NEPRA has approved the government’s request to reduce electricity prices by Rs1.71 per unit. The decision has been sent to the federal government.

According to NEPRA, the price reduction will apply from April to June 2025.

NEPRA stated that the reduction will benefit consumers nationwide, including K-Electric users. However, lifeline consumers will not be included in this relief.

The federal government had submitted the request for a Rs. 1.71 per unit reduction to NEPRA, which held a hearing on the matter on April 4.