Stop Abuse and Discrimination Against Domestic Workers

Written by: Amina Mehmood

In recent years, the abuse and discrimination faced by domestic workers in Pakistan have become common. Many are poor and have no choice but to work under challenging conditions.

A recent report showed that 65% of violence against domestic workers involved children under 15 years old. This is shocking. Don’t you think we should take action? Domestic workers often face verbal abuse and humiliation that affect their self-esteem. Some even face physical violence, such as beatings, but they stay silent because they are afraid of losing their jobs.

There are countless incidents in Pakistan where labourers are emotionally manipulated and blackmailed, stopping them from complaining, which is very wrong. Women and people from specific communities face even worse discrimination. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: “Your servants are your brothers whom Allah has placed under your authority. Whoever has his brother under his authority, let him feed him what he eats and dress him according to what he wears.

Do not burden them with what they cannot bear; if you do so, help them.”This hadith highlights how much respect we need to show towards labourers and how kind we need to be towards them. This is not fair, and it goes against the teachings of Islam. The Quran also says in Surah Al-Hujurat, 49:11, “O you who have believed, let not a people ridicule [another] people; perhaps they may be better than them…’’

This verse promotes respect and equality, prohibiting verbal abuse, humiliation, or ridicule based on social status or occupation. Islam teaches us to treat everyone with respect and dignity, no matter who they are.

To improve this situation, I believe the following steps should be taken:

• Strict Enforcement of Labor Laws: The government should ensure domestic workers are paid fairly and work in safe conditions.

• Awareness Campaigns: People should be taught that domestic workers deserve respect and fair treatment.

• Helplines and Support Centers: Safe places should be set up where workers can report abuse without fear.

• Education Opportunities: Programs should be created to help children who are domestic workers get an education.

If we want a better society, we must protect the rights of those who work hard to support their families, advocate for justice, and treat every human being with dignity.