PSL 10 faces boycott calls over controversial sponsorships with KFC, Pepsi

LAHORE – The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 excitement has been overshadowed by calls for a boycott due to the league’s choice of sponsors, specifically KFC and Pepsi.

Social media users have raised concerns over these brands, citing their alleged links to Israel amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Many Muslim nations have already boycotted KFC and Pepsi for their perceived support of Israel.

The conflict, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to severe humanitarian crises, with over 50,000 Palestinians killed and thousands more injured. This has sparked widespread anger and fueled boycott campaigns against Western companies seen as backing Israel. The BDS Movement, a global Palestinian-led initiative, has been at the forefront of these efforts, calling for peaceful measures to pressure Israel to uphold Palestinian rights.

Against this backdrop, PSL’s decision to collaborate with KFC and Pepsi has sparked controversy. KFC, an American fast-food chain, was named the official snack partner in February 2024, despite growing opposition due to its perceived stance on the Israel-Palestine issue. Pepsi, a global soft drink brand, is also an official PSL partner and sponsors the Karachi Kings team.

Many social media users have expressed their discontent, urging a boycott of the league until these sponsorships are ended. Some have emphasized the need to prioritize support for Palestine, arguing, “While our brothers are dying in Palestine, we’re busy celebrating PSL.”

Others are calling for concrete action, encouraging fans to refuse to watch matches until the controversial sponsors are removed.