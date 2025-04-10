Macron hints at France recognising Palestinian state in coming months

French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested that France may recognise the State of Palestine in the coming months.

In an interview with French television, Macron stated, “I want to finalise this decision at a United Nations conference on the Israel-Palestine conflict in June, which will be co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia.”

He added, “We must move toward recognition, and we will do so in the coming months. I am not doing this to please anyone, but I will take this step when I feel it is the right thing to do.”

Meanwhile, Palestinian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Rawan Agabikian Shahin, told AFP that “France’s recognition would be a correct step in line with protecting the rights of the Palestinian people and the two-state solution.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar’s Tweet:

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar tweeted on X, saying that “unilateral recognition of such an imagined Palestinian state by any country would reward terrorism and encourage Hamas in the context of current ground realities.”

Severe Economic Pressure:

It is important to note that so far, 147 of the 193 United Nations member states have recognized Palestine as a sovereign state.

Last year, Armenia, Slovenia, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, and Barbados joined this list.

However, despite growing international support for the Palestinian state, many major Western countries, including the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Germany, have not yet recognized it.