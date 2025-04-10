Is Cristiano Ronaldo stepping into film industry?

World-renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is stepping into the film industry.

According to international media, Ronaldo has announced the launch of a production studio in collaboration with famed Hollywood filmmaker Matthew Vaughn.

The new studio, named “URMarv,” aims to bring the worlds of sports and cinema together on one platform.

Ronaldo shared his excitement on social media, saying, “I’m thrilled to announce this film studio as I begin a new journey.”

Matthew Vaughn praised Ronaldo, saying, “Cristiano has created stories on the football field that no one could write,” and added he looks forward to making inspiring films based on real-life stories.

Ronaldo is already well-known in the fashion industry with his own perfume, watch brands, and products.

Last August, he launched his YouTube channel, which quickly became one of the most-viewed and followed channels within hours.