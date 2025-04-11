Today Gold price in Pakistan 24, 21 Karat April 11, 2025

ISLAMABAD – 24 Karat Gold prices moved up by Rs7,800 to settle at Rs328,800 per tola according to the latest figures released by the Sarafa Association, and 10 grams of gold also witnessed a sharp increase of Rs6.688, now standing at Rs281,893.

This surge follows a growing trend seen over recent weeks, driven by increased local demand and global market influences. The price of silver gained Rs64 to Rs3,134 per tola.

Gold Rates in Pakistan – 24K

Weight Rate 1 Tola Rs. 328,800 10 Grams Rs. 281,893

Gold Rates in Pakistan – 21K

Weight Rate 1 Tola Rs. 292,997 10 Grams Rs. 252,060

In the international market, Gold prices moved up to $3,118 as U.S.-China trade tensions escalated and the dollar weakened. Investors turned to gold as a safe haven, with China hiking tariffs on U.S. goods. Markets now await Fed rate signals and U.S. inflation data.