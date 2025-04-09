Gold price increases by Rs3,000 per tola in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs3,000 and was traded at Rs321,000 on Wednesday as compared to its sale at Rs318,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs2,572 to Rs275,205 from Rs272,633 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up by Rs2,358 to Rs252,280 from Rs249,922 respectively.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.3,170 and Rs.2,717 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $30 to $3,040 from $3,010 whereas that of silver remained constant at $30.30, the Association reported.