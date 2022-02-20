PSL7: Qalandars spinner Rashid Khan receives 'guard of honour' in his farewell match

LAHORE – In his last game of the season for Lahore Qalandars before departing for national duty, Rashid Khan again impressed with bowling skills as his squad beat Islamabad United by 66 runs.

Following the blasting match at Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium, the heartwarming gesture by Qalandars gets netizens' attention as they thanked Khan for his efforts in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League.

In a viral clip shared by PSL official Twitter, the right-arm spinner received an emotional farewell from his teammates. As the 23-year-old walked off the ground for the last game, he received a ‘guard of honor’ from his teammates.

Rashid Khan signs off in style! — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 19, 2022

Rashid can be seen running amidst their rows, joining hands with each one of them while he also posed his ‘Cobra-style celebration’.

Before leaving the event, the Afghan player thanked his fans for their support. “It’s hard to leave PSL 7 and my fans here. But, I have to go due to my national commitments,” he mentioned while adding that he enjoyed playing for Qalandars which is like a ‘family’.

Khan also wished his franchise ‘best of luck’ and hopes that they will win their maiden PSL title this year. The leg-spinner has over 100 T20 International wickets to his credit and has already claimed 11 scalps in the ongoing PSL at a fine average of 18.72 in eight matches.