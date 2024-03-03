PSL 9, Match 19: Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Karachi Kings

KARACHI – Multan Sultans on Sunday won the toss and chose to pick bat against Karachi Kings in the ninteenth game of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.

After facing consecutive defeats against Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United, Karachi Kings are determined to bounce back and redeem themselves by defeating table-toppers Multan Sultans on their home ground today, Sunday.

With three losses and only two wins from their five matches, skipper Shan Masood’s side has slipped to the fifth spot in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) points table.

In contrast, Multan Sultans have showcased remarkable form in this year’s PSL. Led by Rizwan, they have lost only one match out of six, firmly positioning themselves for a playoff berth.

Sharing glimpses of their practice session at the National Bank Arena stadium on Saturday, the Sultans expressed their readiness with the caption “Bowling under the Karachi sun” on social media platform X.

Karachi Kings will rely on James Vince, Tim Seifert, and skipper Masood to deliver notable performances, while former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is expected to find his form and guide the team to victory. Additionally, the Kings’ spin trio of Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Nawaz, and Malik must offer strong support to the bowling lineup.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans boast a formidable squad. Spinner Usama Mir and bowler Mohammad Ali have been consistent performers throughout the tournament. Skipper Rizwan, along with Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, and David Willey, has contributed significantly to the team’s success.

In their previous encounter on Feb 18, the Sultans secured a comfortable 55-run victory over the Kings. Will history repeat itself, or will the Kings cause an upset to intensify the competition?

The match is scheduled to commence at 7:00 pm local time.

Probable Playing XIs:

Multan Sultans: Reeza Hendricks, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Dawid Malan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Tayyab Tahir, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), James Vince, Mohammad Akhlaq, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Niazi, Mohammad Nawaz, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Blessing Muzarabani, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi