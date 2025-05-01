PSL 10: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans with dominant 87-run victory

Karachi Kings delivered a commanding performance in Match 20 of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, defeating Multan Sultans by a massive margin of 87 runs and officially knocking them out of the playoff race.

The match took place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, where Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to bat first. Their top order made full use of the batting-friendly conditions, putting up an imposing total of 204 runs for the loss of just four wickets in 20 overs.

Cameron led the charge with a quickfire 65, followed by Irfan Khan who scored 40 and Khushdil Shah who contributed 33. Captain David Warner added 30 runs, while Tim Seifert chipped in with a handy 22. For Multan, pacer Ubaid Shah was the most effective bowler, taking two wickets.

Chasing a target of 205, Multan Sultans faltered under pressure and were bowled out for just 117 runs in the 17th over. Their batting lineup failed to build partnerships, with Kamran Ghulam (29) and Yasir Khan (26) being the only notable scorers.

Karachi’s bowling attack was equally impressive. Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi claimed three wickets, while Mir Hamza and Khushdil Shah took two wickets each to wrap up the match in dominant fashion.

With this emphatic win, Karachi Kings not only boosted their net run rate but also brought Multan Sultans’ PSL 10 campaign to an early end.