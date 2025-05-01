World’s oldest woman dies at 116

Ana Cabanero Lucas, recognized as the world’s oldest living woman, has passed away at the age of 116 in Brazil, according to international news agencies and Guinness World Records.

Born in June 1908, Lucas was a Catholic nun who spent most of her life in quiet devotion. She assumed the title of the world’s oldest woman in January 2025, following the death of Japan’s Tomiko Itoka, who was also 116 at the time of her passing.

However, Ana Cabanero Lucas held the distinction for just three months before her death this week. Guinness World Records has officially confirmed her passing.

With her death, the title of the world’s oldest living woman now belongs to Ethel Caterham of the United Kingdom, who is currently 115 years old.

In a notable tribute to her longevity, Pope Francis had sent Lucas a birthday card on her 110th birthday — a moment cherished by her and her community.

Her life spanned three centuries, two World Wars, and countless historical events a testament to resilience, faith, and the passage of time.