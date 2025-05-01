PM Shehbaz thanks China for strong, steadfast support to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked China for its strong and steadfast support to Pakistan, in the prevailing situation in South Asia.

He was talking to Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, who called on him in Islamabad today.

The prime minister conveyed his warm good wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

While recalling the recent telephonic conversation between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Shehbaz Sharif thanked China for understanding Pakistan’s principled position vis-à-vis India’s actions since April 22, 2025.

The Prime Minister also thanked China for endorsing his sincere offer to conduct a credible, neutral and transparent international investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan has always condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

He said that India’s belligerent actions can distract Pakistan from its ongoing counter-terrorism efforts against ISKP, TTP and BLA, who are operating from inside Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister said India’s decision to weaponize water is extremely regrettable, especially as there is no provision for either party to unilaterally withdraw from its commitments under the Indus Waters Treaty.

The Chinese Ambassador emphasized that his country would always support Pakistan in achieving the common desire to secure peace and stability in South Asia.