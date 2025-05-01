Storms and heavy rains break heatwave in AJK, Islamabad, and Galiyat

ISLAMABAD – Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms swept through parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Islamabad, and the Galiyat region, breaking the ongoing heatwave and cooling temperatures.

In Islamabad, dark clouds turned day into dusk, followed by strong winds and downpours that led to waterlogging in several areas of the capital and its surroundings.

AJK, including Muzaffarabad and nearby towns, experienced similar weather with thunder, lightning, and heavy rain, offering much-needed relief from the heat.

However, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) cautioned about the risk of flash floods in streams and seasonal rivers, along with possible landslides in hilly regions, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, rain, thunderstorms, and hail are expected to continue until May 4, with cloudy skies in most areas.

Northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Potohar region, and parts of Punjab are likely to experience rainfall over the coming days. Southern Punjab and southeastern Balochistan may see evening and nighttime dust storms and thunderstorms.

The Met Office also warned that strong winds and rain could damage infrastructure such as power lines, trees, vehicles, and solar panels.