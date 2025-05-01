Quetta Gladiators elect to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10

LAHORE – Quetta Gladiators won the toss and invited Lahore Qalandars to bat first at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore in the 21st match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Qalandars and Gladiators have faced each other 19 times since the advent of the marquee league, with the former boasting a bleak dominance, winning 10 matches, compared to Gladiators’ nine triumphs.

Matches played: 19

Lahore Qalandars won: 10

Quetta Gladiators won: 9

Playing XIs:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wicketkeeper), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Haris Rauf, Tom Curran, Asif Afridi

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (captain), Finn Allen, Hassan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Mark Chapman, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Zeeshan, Khurram Shahzad