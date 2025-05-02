Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 2 May 2025 – Per Tola Gold Price

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged on Friday, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at Rs345,800. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat settled ay Rs296,467.

In line with this, the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold stood at Rs271,771.

Today Gold Rates

Type New Price Previous Price Change 24K Gold (Per Tola) Rs345,800 Rs345,800 ▼ 0 24K Gold (Per 10 Grams) Rs296,467 Rs296,467 ▼ 0 22K Gold (Per 10 Grams) Rs271,771 Rs271,771 ▼ 0

The decline in local gold rates mirrors fluctuations in the international market and continued currency instability. Analysts note that gold prices are reacting to changing global economic signals, including interest rate trends and investor sentiment surrounding inflation and recession fears.

Despite the drop, gold remains a favored safe-haven asset for investors, particularly during periods of financial uncertainty.