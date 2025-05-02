FO says Indian decisions to revoke Pakistanis’ visas creating serious humanitarian challenges

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said the Indian decision to revoke visas of Pakistani citizens is creating serious humanitarian challenges.

He issued a statement responding to media queries about the availability of the Wagha border crossing for Pakistani citizens returning from India.

Many patients, with fragile health, had to return to Pakistan without completing their treatment. Furthermore, there are reports of families being split and children being separated from one of their parents.

The last date to cross over through the Wagah-Attari border was April 30, 2025.

“In that context, we are aware of the media reports indicating that some Pakistani nationals are stranded at Attari. We are open to receiving our citizens in case the Indian authorities allow them to cross the border from their side,” read the statement.

The Wagha border will remain open for Pakistani citizens in the future as well, he said.

The tensions between the neighbouring countries continue to escalate following the Pahalgam incident with Indian accusing Pakistan of its involvement.

Islamabad has categorically rejected the allegations and called for an impartial probe into the attack that claimed lives of over two dozen tourists in Indian occupied Kashmir.