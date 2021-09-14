Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 September 2021
08:41 AM | 14 Sep, 2021
Share
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 113,100 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 97,000 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 88,915 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 103,675.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 113,100
|PKR 1,499
|Karachi
|PKR 113,100
|PKR 1,499
|Islamabad
|PKR 113,100
|PKR 1,499
|Peshawar
|PKR 113,100
|PKR 1,499
|Quetta
|PKR 113,100
|PKR 1,499
|Sialkot
|PKR 113,100
|PKR 1,499
|Attock
|PKR 113,100
|PKR 1,499
|Gujranwala
|PKR 113,100
|PKR 1,499
|Jehlum
|PKR 113,100
|PKR 1,499
|Multan
|PKR 113,100
|PKR 1,499
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 113,100
|PKR 1,499
|Gujrat
|PKR 113,100
|PKR 1,499
|Nawabshah
|PKR 113,100
|PKR 1,499
|Chakwal
|PKR 113,100
|PKR 1,499
|Hyderabad
|PKR 113,100
|PKR 1,499
|Nowshehra
|PKR 113,100
|PKR 1,499
|Sargodha
|PKR 113,100
|PKR 1,499
|Faisalabad
|PKR 113,100
|PKR 1,499
|Mirpur
|PKR 113,100
|PKR 1,499
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:38 AM | 14 Sep, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 September 202108:41 AM | 14 Sep, 2021
- COAS Bajwa visits Karachi Corps, emphasises to guard effectively ...10:58 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Usman Ali becomes Pakistan's new shooting champion09:54 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Urs celebrations of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya begin in Multan09:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
Watch: Salman Khan shakes a leg with fans in Turkey
07:30 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Watch - Amal Muneeb is the perfect bridesmaid at Minal Khan’s ...04:50 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Mommy-to-be Sarah Khan flaunts her baby bump04:16 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Indian army general slammed for mistaking Shaan, Umair Jaswal as ...03:32 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021