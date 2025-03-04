Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 4 March 2025 – Per Tola Gold Price

Gold rate per tola price is 301,500 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat is Rs258,487 on March 4, 2025 Tuesday.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 279,766 per tola, 21 Karat 267,050, and 18 Karat at 228,900.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rate

Gold Type Price 24K (per Tola) 301,500 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs258,487