Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy Match faces washout risk amid rain forecast

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Bangladesh are both out of Champions Trophy 2025 and are playing dead rubber in Rawalpindi today, but the game is expected to be hit with rains as a strong westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country today.

ICC Champions Trophy match scheduled for Thursday in Rawalpindi is at risk of being washed out due to rainfall and unfavorable weather conditions in garrison city. The weather forecast indicates a high probability of rain throughout the day, casting a shadow over the much-anticipated clash.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi experienced significant rainfall, which led to the cancellation of the previous match between South Africa and Australia. The forecast for February 27, 2025, suggests that there are over 60pc chance of rain before toss which rises to 75% by 2:00 PM. With over a 50% chance of rain for the rest of the day, a washout appears to be a real possibility.

The rain could play spoilsport for both teams as they aim to progress in the tournament. If the weather forecast proves accurate, fans may be left disappointed, as the match could face delays or even complete cancellation.

Both teams are ready for the contest, with Bangladesh naming a strong squad featuring players like captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, while Pakistan has their star players, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan.

As the rain continues to threaten the match, fans are eagerly awaiting updates on whether the game will proceed or if the weather will have the final say.