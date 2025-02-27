Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

‘You are not alone’: Instagram users report surge in disturbing, vulgar content on their Feeds

ISLAMABAD – Shocking surge of graphic and explicit content on Instagram feeds stunned millions and netizens linked it due to a recent update that added new functionalities to Notes.

Social media users now create notes on posts that last for some days and can be shared with close friends or mutual followers. With new updates, Instagram users are expressing concerns on other social sites regarding sudden increase in violent and adult content appearing in their feeds.

As the trend shocked many due to app usage by women and children, some called it glitch or a result of an algorithmic change, as disturbing videos featuring graphic and violent content are making their rounds online.

As some hinted at potential glitches or errors, Meta is yet to share an official statement on the issue, it’s possible that technical problems caused sensitive content to be shown to a wider audience without the usual filters.

Last year, a top publication revealed that Instagram Reels might recommend adult content to users who follow young influencers or creators, raising concerns about the exposure of inappropriate content to younger audiences.

How to reset your Instagram feed in easy way?

  1. Open app go to hamburger menu in the top-right corner.
  2. Navigate to the “What You See” tab, then go to Content Preferences.
  3. Select the “Reset Suggested Content” option, and Instagram will notify you that this action is permanent.
  4. Confirm and complete the reset. After this, your feed will return to showing the content you’re accustomed to seeing.

 

News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

