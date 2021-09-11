PTCL signs MoU with The City School for providing premium ICT services

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The City School to offer premium ICT services including telephone and high-speed internet to the students, alumni and staff members of the institution.

PTCL will offer exclusive discounted packages with unlimited data to facilitate effective teaching and learning at one of the leading educational institutions of the country.

Nauman Durrani, Executive Vice President (EVP) Sales, PTCL and Raza Hasnain, Regional Director North Region - The City School, signed the MoU in presence of Aasif Inam, Executive Vice President (EVP) Business Operations North Zone, PTCL and other senior officials from both sides during a signing ceremony organized at PTCL Zonal Office North in Islamabad.

On the occasion, Nauman Durrani, Executive Vice President (EVP) Sales, PTCL, said, “We are glad to partner with The City School and contribute to the education sector by providing students and staff members with discounted packages to enjoy seamless ICT service. With this collaboration, PTCL strives to provide cost-effective connectivity solutions equipped with the latest ICT services that will empower students to focus on nurturing their ideas and execute them for a better future of Pakistan. Through such partnerships, we endeavor to further strengthen educational institutions across Pakistan that play a pivotal role in grooming of the students for nation-building.”

On the occasion, Raza Hasnain, Regional Director North Region - The City School, said “We are delighted at this partnership with PTCL that will enable our education system to efficiently serve all stakeholders with access to quality ICT services. With the advancement in technology, better connectivity has most certainly become a prerequisite for academic excellence. Tapping into PTCL’s vast infrastructure and expertise, it will certainly support our increasing demand for internet and telecom services that would most certainly benefit our students and teachers in a multifaceted way.”

PTCL has always been at the forefront to provide latest and innovative solutions to cater to the ever-growing demand for best-in-class internet services in Pakistan.