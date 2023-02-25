Search

Pakistan Super League (PSL)PSL 2023Sports

Punjab refuses funds for security of PSL8 matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi 

07:23 PM | 25 Feb, 2023
Punjab refuses funds for security of PSL8 matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi 
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The interim Punjab government has decided not to issue funds for the security of matches of eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8).

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi took the decision in the cabinet meeting where the PCB’s request for funds was discussed. The cabinet decided that the provincial government would not issue Rs250 million funds to the cricket body.

The interim government said it had spent Rs450 million for arrangements to host PSL8 matches in the provinces, adding that now the remaining Rs250 million will be given by the PCB.

The government has informed the PCB about the decision and it is likely that the matches scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore will be shifted to Karachi.

 The PSL 8 matches are scheduled to be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi from Feb 26 and March 1 respectively. Both cities will host nine matches each.

PCB convenes emergency meeting to decide PSL8 fate

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Memes rain on Twitter as Azam Khan thrashes father Moin Khan’s Quetta Gladiators in PSL8 clash

11:03 AM | 25 Feb, 2023

PSL8: Shaheen Afridi gifts plot to Lahore Qalandars’ young player Jalat Khan

09:29 PM | 24 Feb, 2023

PSL8: Islamabad United outclass Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs

11:17 PM | 24 Feb, 2023

PCB convenes emergency meeting to decide PSL8 fate

11:00 AM | 24 Feb, 2023

PSL8: Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 6 wickets

10:32 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

Jacqueline Fernandez to become the face of popular sports and online gaming exchange

07:35 PM | 22 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Punjab refuses funds for security of PSL8 matches in Lahore and ...

07:23 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 25th February 2023

08:58 AM | 25 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 25, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 266.7 269.65
Euro EUR 275.9 278.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313.25 316.38
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.5 72.22
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.35 70.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 693.87 701.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.28 38.68
Danish Krone DKK 37.09 37.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.45 33.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.16 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 850.18 859.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 677.48 685.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 194 196
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 279.18 281.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak on second consecutive day as per tola prices dropped by Rs1,000 to reach Rs194,100.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a decline of Rs858 to settle at Rs166,409.

In the international market, the yellow metal also decreased by $8 to reach $1,810 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800.41 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-Feb-2023/karachi-markets-shopping-malls-to-close-down-by-8-30pm-under-new-energy-saving-plan

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: