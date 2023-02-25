Punjab refuses funds for security of PSL8 matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi 

LAHORE – The interim Punjab government has decided not to issue funds for the security of matches of eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8).
Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi took the decision in the cabinet meeting where the PCB’s request for funds was discussed. The cabinet decided that the provincial government would not issue Rs250 million funds to the cricket body.
The interim government said it had spent Rs450 million for arrangements to host PSL8 matches in the provinces, adding that now the remaining Rs250 million will be given by the PCB.
The government has informed the PCB about the decision and it is likely that the matches scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore will be shifted to Karachi.
The PSL 8 matches are scheduled to be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi from Feb 26 and March 1 respectively. Both cities will host nine matches each.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 25, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|266.7
|269.65
|Euro
|EUR
|275.9
|278.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313.25
|316.38
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak on second consecutive day as per tola prices dropped by Rs1,000 to reach Rs194,100.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a decline of Rs858 to settle at Rs166,409.
In the international market, the yellow metal also decreased by $8 to reach $1,810 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800.41 per 10 grams, respectively.
