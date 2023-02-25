Punjab refuses funds for security of PSL8 matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi 

LAHORE – The interim Punjab government has decided not to issue funds for the security of matches of eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8).

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi took the decision in the cabinet meeting where the PCB’s request for funds was discussed. The cabinet decided that the provincial government would not issue Rs250 million funds to the cricket body.

The interim government said it had spent Rs450 million for arrangements to host PSL8 matches in the provinces, adding that now the remaining Rs250 million will be given by the PCB.

The government has informed the PCB about the decision and it is likely that the matches scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore will be shifted to Karachi.

The PSL 8 matches are scheduled to be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi from Feb 26 and March 1 respectively. Both cities will host nine matches each.