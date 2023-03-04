PSL8: Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by 21 runs

LAHORE – Red-hot Lahore Qalandars on Saturday continued their winning streak as they defeated Multan Sultans by 21 runs in the 20th game of Pakistan Super League season 8 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.
Rashid Khan and other bowlers of the Qalandars restricted Sultans to 159 in chase of 181-run target in the 20 overs.
Earlier, Abdullah Shafique and Sam Billings shined as they managed to build a fighting total for Qalandars after losing early wickets of opening pair of Fakhar Zaman and Mirza Tahir Baig.
Sikandar Raza made 14 runs while David Wiese scored 15 runs before they were sent to the pavilion by Sultans's bowlers.
The top-performing teams are about to qualify for the playoffs of the flagship cricket tournament. With back-to-back wins, the two sides remain in the top spots in the points table.
Hosts are coming in Saturday's clash with a comprehensive win, Sultans on the other hand would be looking to come back after a fresh blow in the last game.
Qalandars are at the top of the points table as players are doing exceptionally well in this year's Twenty20 league. From Sikandar Raza to Haris Rauf, and Rashid Khan, to skipper Shaheen Afridi, several players of Red hot Qalandars are making waves as the squad managed to bag four consecutive games.
Rizwan-led Multan Sultan has also performed well. Rilee Rossouw, Insanullah, and other players displayed A-game in the previous clashes, helping their side to stand at the second spot in points table.
Squads
Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Carlos Brathwaite, Akeal Hosein, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Sarwar, Usman Khan, Tim David, Mohammad Ilyas, Sameen Gul, Kieron Pollard
Lahore Qalandars: Mirza Tahir Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings(w), Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi(c), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan, Shawaiz Irfan, Ahsan Bhatti, Ahmed Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Kamran Ghulam, Irfan Bhatti
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 04, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|696.48
|703.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.07
|38.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.51
|37.91
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.31
|33.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.17
|3.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|852.25
|861.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.47
|59.07
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.77
|165.77
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|679.95
|687.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|278.58
|281.08
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.54
|7.69
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak on second consecutive day as per tola prices dropped by Rs1,600 to reach Rs200,000 on Saturday.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a decline of Rs1,372 to settle at Rs171,468.
In the international market, the yellow metal increased by $8 to reach $1,856 per ounce.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/04-Mar-2023/pakistan-set-to-impose-25pc-luxury-tax-on-wide-ranging-items-to-woo-imf
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.