'Fight to the last ball': PM Imran gives advice to all teams in his special message ahead of PSL 7

09:52 AM | 26 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – As Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7 is all set to start from January 27, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his special message, advised all teams to give their best and fight till the last ball.

In a vivid clip released on late Tuesday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja and the premier launched the seventh edition of the country’s flagship cricket league.

In the clip shared on social media, Ramiz can be seen approaching the cricketer-turned-politician who is known for his determined attitude and courage on the ground.

“Together [with Ramiz] I am opening the PSL,” PM Khan said in a clip expressing hope that every team will fight till the end and entertain the public.

Last week, a statement issued by the PM Office said Prime Minister Imran Khan wishes to see Lahore Qalandars win the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Khan expressed the wish during a meeting with the franchise CEO, where he said the team’s decision to pick a young skipper would prove to be fruitful. Youngsters have always changed the course of matches, Khan opined.

Meanwhile, the Twenty20 tournament is starting from January 27 in seaside metropolis Karachi. Defending champions Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings will lock horns in the opening match.

The first leg of the event will conclude in Karachi on February 7 and the second part will commence at Gaddafi Stadium on February 10.

