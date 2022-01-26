PM Imran launches Naya Pakistan Sehat Card in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched Naya Pakistan Sehat Card for the citizens of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
Resultantly each household of the Islamabad and Rawalpindi division (Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, and Chakwal districts) will be able to avail Universal Health Coverage of up to Rs 1 Million per year.
A total of 43 public and private panel hospitals in Islamabad & Rawalpindi will provide free treatment to 100% population of the twin cities.
The facility encompasses treatment of cancer, kidney transplantation, chronic diseases, thalassemia, complications of diabetes, heart disease, nervous system surgery, organ failure, and treatment in case of accidents.
Under the Prime Minister's Welfare State Vision and Universal Health Insurance Program, Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card aims at providing free health care of up to Rs 1 Million per family per year to all permanent residents of Islamabad, Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Thar Parkar, Sindh.
This facility has already been provided to the entire population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the strategy has been finalized to roll out Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card in the whole of Punjab by March 2022.
