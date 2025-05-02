Islamabad United win toss, elect to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10 encounter

By Anees Rehman
7:57 pm | May 2, 2025
Islamabad United Win Toss Elect To Bat First Against Peshawar Zalmi In Psl 10 Encounter

LAHORE – Islamabad United on Friday won the toss and opted to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 22nd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

The match is being played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Squads:

Islamabad United: Kyle Mayers, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan (WK), Shadab Khan (C), Imad Wasim, Saad Masood, Ben Dwarshuis, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith.

Peshawar Zalmi: Mitchell Owen, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris (WK), Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Maaz Sadaqat, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Ali.

