India blocks ISPR’s YouTube channel amid fallout from Pahalgam false flag operation

In a panicked move following the exposure of the Pahalgam false flag operation, the Indian government on Friday blocked the official YouTube channel of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

This action came shortly after the Modi government also blocked the YouTube channel of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to reports, even Indian media outlets have conceded that Pakistan’s media has taken the lead in the battle of narratives.

Previously, India had also blocked social media accounts of several Pakistani celebrities and sports figures. Now, alongside YouTube, ISPR’s official X account (formerly Twitter) has also been suspended.

On April 29 and 30, Pakistani media robustly exposed India’s disinformation campaign and alleged acts of terrorism, unveiling the truth behind the Pahalgam operation.

Following these revelations, the Indian government reportedly intensified its efforts to suppress the counter-narrative. Pakistani news channels, including Dunya News, had already been taken off-air in India.