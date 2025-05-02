Earthquake jolts KP’s Swat, surrounding areas

By Web Desk
9:06 pm | May 2, 2025
SWAT – A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat and its adjoining localities on Friday.

Pakistan falls on three major tectonic plates — the Arabian, Euro-Asian and Indian — according to geological engineer Muhammad Rehan, creating five seismic zones within the country.

Today, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Swat and adjoining areas with a depth of 140 kilometres and epicentre in Hindukush, a private news channel reported, citing the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

No loss of life or property was reported from any part of Swat, according to the report.

