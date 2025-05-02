Anil Kapoor’s mother passes away aged 90

Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s mother, Nirmala Kapoor, has passed away at the age of 90 after a brief illness.

Considered the pillar of the Kapoor family, Nirmala had been undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for the past few days.

Her death was confirmed today, though the family has not yet issued an official statement.

Nirmala Kapoor was the wife of Surinder Kapoor, a film producer who was introduced to the film industry by Raj Kapoor.

After Surinder Kapoor’s death in 2011, Nirmala played a key role in holding the family together and nurturing the film careers of her sons—filmmaker Boney Kapoor and actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.

Surinder Kapoor also helped prepare the next generation—Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor—for the film industry.

Just last year, in September 2024, the family celebrated Nirmala Kapoor’s 90th birthday with great enthusiasm.