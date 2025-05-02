Pakistani filmmaker Naqvi earns fourth Emmy nomination for Netflix’s docuseries

Acclaimed Pakistani filmmaker Mohammed Ali (Mo) Naqvi has earned his fourth Emmy nomination, this time in the Outstanding Historical Documentary category for the Netflix series Turning Point: The Bomb & The Cold War.

The gripping nine-part series, produced by Naqvi and directed by Brian Knappenberger, traces the origins and aftermath of the Cold War across seven countries and features rare interviews with global leaders including Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former UK PM Tony Blair.

The series became a breakout hit on Netflix, peaking at #3 in the Netflix Original Series chart with over 621 million minutes streamed in its early weeks.

Naqvi, already a trailblazer, was the first Pakistani nominated for a Primetime Emmy in the Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking category in 2023 for The Accused: Damned or Devoted?, and the first to win a Television Academy Honor in 2008 for Shame.

Beyond the Emmys, he is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, chairs the Pakistan Academy Selection Committee, and co-founded Crescent Collective, which helped launch Pakistan’s official presence at Cannes.

Most recently, Naqvi was named a 2025 Concordia Fellow by the Oscar-winning Concordia Studio, recognizing his role in pushing creative boundaries and spotlighting underrepresented voices in non-fiction cinema.