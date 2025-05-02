Woman leaves husband over beard, marries clean-shaven brother-in-law

A woman left her husband and married her clean-shaven brother-in-law in the Indian city of Meerut.

According to Indian media, the woman repeatedly asked her husband to shave off his beard, but he refused due to religious reasons.

The man, named Shakir, is also an Islamic scholar and had married Arshi just seven months ago.

Arshi reportedly told Shakir shortly after their wedding that she had married him under family pressure and would only stay with him if he shaved his beard.

When Shakir refused, he informed her family, who convinced Arshi to return home.

Later, Arshi developed a relationship with her clean-shaven brother-in-law, and the two eloped and got married.

Their sudden disappearance caused chaos in the household, and a search began, but the couple could not be found.

Shakir said the incident had brought disgrace to him and his family, leaving them deeply shocked.

He also filed a missing persons report with the police for both his wife and his brother and informed Arshi’s family.

Arshi’s family, in response, disowned her and declared that they had severed all ties with her.