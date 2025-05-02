Pakistan Railways opens luxury saloons for public booking

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has now made its luxury saloons available for booking by the general public.

According to reports, following the prime minister’s directive, the Minister for Railways has taken a key decision allowing five luxury saloons of the railway to be accessible to the public. Any passenger can now book these luxury saloons.

Reports state that saloons previously reserved for the Prime Minister, ministers, and the Railway Chairman will now be available for public booking, along with those assigned to the CEO and IG Railways.

Pakistan Railways has also decided to keep the fare highly affordable for passengers’ convenience.