India suspends social media accounts of Rizwan, Babar and Afridi amid Pahalgam fallout

LAHORE – To cover up its military failure in the Pahalgam incident and avoid questions after blaming Pakistan, India has now blocked the Instagram accounts of Pakistan’s national team captain Mohammad Rizwan and star batter Babar Azam.

According to media reports, on the recommendation of the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs, a total of 16 Pakistani YouTube channels were banned, including those of three former Pakistani cricketers.

However, former captain Shahid Afridi’s blunt response proved too much for India. The extremist Modi government also blocked Afridi’s YouTube account to prevent Indians from hearing his reaction.

Meanwhile, the social media accounts of national captain Mohammad Rizwan and star cricketer Babar Azam have also been suspended.

Earlier, India had already banned the YouTube channels of former captains Rashid Latif, Shahid Afridi, speedster Shoaib Akhtar, and Basit Ali.

On the other hand, the Indian government has claimed that Afridi’s YouTube channel was blocked in the country due to national security concerns.