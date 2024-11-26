Protests in Islamabad force postponement of remaining Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan Shaheens ODIs

ISLAMABAD – Due to protests in the federal capital Islamabad, the remaining two ODI matches of the Sri Lanka A team in Pakistan have been postponed.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the final two 50-over matches of the Pakistan Shaheens vs Sri Lanka A series have been postponed due to political activities in the federal capital.

The PCB stated that the last two matches were originally scheduled for Wednesday and Friday at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The PCB also mentioned that both boards will cooperate to finalize new dates to complete the series.

It is worth noting that the first match, which was scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi, was shifted to Islamabad Club due to the protests, where Pakistan Shaheens won.