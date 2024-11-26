Pti Workers Confront Cm Gandapur Over D Chowk Standoff

ISLAMABAD – During the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad, tensions flared as party workers expressed anger over the lack of progress, with one throwing a bottle at Ali Amin Gandapur.

Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI founder’s wife, Bushra Bibi, were present among workers in Islamabad. Frustrated members confronted the leaders in their vehicle, urging them to proceed to D-Chowk.

According to media reports, workers attempted to attack Gandapur as he tried to address them outside his vehicle. However, the crowd demanded action instead of speeches.

In protest, workers surrounded Gandapur’s car, with one even climbing onto the vehicle, accusing the leader of staying comfortably seated.

Faced with mounting pressure, Gandapur called for security and returned to the car.