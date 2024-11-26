Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Imran Khan agreed to outskirts rally, but Bushra Bibi insisted on D-Chowk: Barrister Saif

Imran Khan Agreed To Outskirts Rally But Bushra Bibi Insisted On D Chowk Barrister Saif

ISLAMABAD – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Adviser for Information, Barrister Saif, revealed that the administration proposed holding a rally in Islamabad’s outskirts, a suggestion PTI founder Imran Khan initially agreed to.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Barrister Saif stated that PTI’s announcement was for a rally at D-Chowk, but the administration denied permission. Despite agreeing to the outskirts plan, the proposal was rejected after discussions with party members, including Bushra Bibi, who insisted on D-Chowk.

He added that resolving issues amicably is impossible without fulfilling PTI’s demands. Last night’s negotiations yielded no progress on the protest or release of PTI members.

“Imran Khan’s release hinges on legal processes controlled by the government, accusing it of misusing the law against PTI leadership,” said Barrister Saif.

Earlier, the government announced that there would be no negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) anymore.

In a joint press conference at Islamabad’s D-Chowk, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Information Minister Atta Tarar revealed that the area had been cleared of protesters, who had been pushed back by two intersections.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that everyone witnessed the kind of people who joined the protest convoy and their actions.

PTI protesters reach D-Chowk, push back police and rangers

