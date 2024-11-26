PTI protesters reach D-Chowk, push back police and rangers

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters have managed to push back a heavy deployment of police and Rangers personnel, advancing towards D-Chowk in Islamabad. The protesters continued their march despite strong resistance from law enforcement, with clashes ongoing at the scene.

According to senior journalist Hamid Mir, a video shared on his ‘X’ account showed demonstrators attempting to topple containers placed near D-Chowk, while Rangers personnel were seen directing them to move away from the barriers. Before sharing the video, Hamid Mir posted an image showing containers placed along the road in an attempt to block the protesters’ path, with Pakistan Army personnel positioned on top of the containers.

The situation remains tense as confrontations between PTI supporters and security forces escalate. The police have resorted to using tear gas to disperse the crowds, while PTI protesters have retaliated by throwing stones at the law enforcement officers. The protestors’ push towards D-Chowk is part of PTI’s ongoing demonstration, which has led to significant disruptions in the capital.

Military Deployed in Islamabad

In response to the growing unrest, the federal government has called in the military to assist in controlling the situation. A notification issued by the Ministry of Interior invoked Article 245, formally deploying the Pakistan Army to assist civilian authorities in maintaining law and order. The notification also warned that those breaking the law would face strict action.

Reports suggest that security forces have been instructed to shoot on sight if necessary to prevent further violence and maintain control.

Transport Disruptions and Public Guidance

In addition to the violent confrontations, the protest has caused significant disruptions in public transport within Islamabad. Train stations have witnessed large crowds of stranded passengers, and many roads have been blocked by security forces to prevent protesters from reaching key areas.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Hamad Azhar has urged party supporters to refrain from using social media until they reach Islamabad, advising them to take alternate routes and avoid main roads to circumvent potential roadblocks. He emphasized the importance of remaining focused on the protest rather than engaging in online discussions during the journey.

As the situation continues to unfold, the city remains on high alert with heightened security measures in place. Authorities are closely monitoring the protest, while PTI supporters are determined to press ahead with their demonstrations, calling for political change and accountability.