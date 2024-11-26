Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PTI protesters reach D-Chowk, push back police and rangers

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters have managed to push back a heavy deployment of police and Rangers personnel, advancing towards D-Chowk in Islamabad. The protesters continued their march despite strong resistance from law enforcement, with clashes ongoing at the scene.

According to senior journalist Hamid Mir, a video shared on his ‘X’ account showed demonstrators attempting to topple containers placed near D-Chowk, while Rangers personnel were seen directing them to move away from the barriers. Before sharing the video, Hamid Mir posted an image showing containers placed along the road in an attempt to block the protesters’ path, with Pakistan Army personnel positioned on top of the containers.

Auto Draft

The situation remains tense as confrontations between PTI supporters and security forces escalate. The police have resorted to using tear gas to disperse the crowds, while PTI protesters have retaliated by throwing stones at the law enforcement officers. The protestors’ push towards D-Chowk is part of PTI’s ongoing demonstration, which has led to significant disruptions in the capital.

Military Deployed in Islamabad

In response to the growing unrest, the federal government has called in the military to assist in controlling the situation. A notification issued by the Ministry of Interior invoked Article 245, formally deploying the Pakistan Army to assist civilian authorities in maintaining law and order. The notification also warned that those breaking the law would face strict action.

Reports suggest that security forces have been instructed to shoot on sight if necessary to prevent further violence and maintain control.

Transport Disruptions and Public Guidance

In addition to the violent confrontations, the protest has caused significant disruptions in public transport within Islamabad. Train stations have witnessed large crowds of stranded passengers, and many roads have been blocked by security forces to prevent protesters from reaching key areas.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Hamad Azhar has urged party supporters to refrain from using social media until they reach Islamabad, advising them to take alternate routes and avoid main roads to circumvent potential roadblocks. He emphasized the importance of remaining focused on the protest rather than engaging in online discussions during the journey.

Auto Draft

As the situation continues to unfold, the city remains on high alert with heightened security measures in place. Authorities are closely monitoring the protest, while PTI supporters are determined to press ahead with their demonstrations, calling for political change and accountability.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 26 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 277.20 278.90
EUR EUR 288.85 291.6
GBP GBP 347.15 350.65
AED AED 75.35 76
SAR SAR 73.65 74.2
AUD AUD 181 183.25
BHD BHD 731.05 739.05
CAD CAD 199.1 201.5
CNY CNY 38.58 38.98
DKK DKK 39.58 39.98
HKD HKD 35.37 35.72
INR INR 3.34 3.45
JPY JPY 1.8 1.86
KWD KWD 892.7 902.2
MYR MYR 61.55 62.15
NZD NZD 160.03 162.03
NOK NOK 24.77 25.07
OMR OMR 714.75 723.25
QAR QAR 75.62 76.32
SGD SGD 206.25 208.25
SEK SEK 25.82 26.12
CHF CHF 311.45 314.25
THB THB 7.91 8.06
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search