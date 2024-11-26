TikToker Kanwal Aftab’s private video leaked online

Pakistani TikToker and social media influencer Kanwal Aftab’s alleged private video is circulating on social media.

Recently, a series of incidents involving leaked inappropriate videos of TikTokers has surfaced. Prior to this, videos of Mathira, Imsha Rehman, and Manahil Malik went viral, and now Kanwal Aftab’s alleged video has become the latest to spark controversy.

The issue of leaked videos of influencers and TikTokers has become a significant controversy. The circulating video, claimed to be associated with Kanwal Aftab, is drawing mixed reactions.

Many social media users suggest that the video is AI-generated and fake, while others are skeptical and refuse to dismiss it as fake.

So far, neither Kanwal Aftab nor her husband, Zulqarnain Sikandar, has issued an official statement or reaction regarding the matter.

It is noteworthy that Kanwal Aftab, hailing from Lahore, is known for her unique personality and humorous content on social media. She frequently uploads videos featuring her husband and daughter, Aizal Zulqarnain, and boasts over 4 million followers on Instagram. Her husband and daughter are also widely popular on social media.

While the authenticity of the video remains unclear, its circulation has sparked a new debate about online privacy and digital security, with social media users demanding stricter measures against such incidents.