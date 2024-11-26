Hajra Yameen turns heads with New Bold Pictures

Pakistani actor and model Hajra Yameen once again captured spotlight with her new sizzling pictures left fans and followers in awe.
The 38-year-old known for her ace performance in Noor Jahan took to Instagram to share a series of striking images that showcase her confidence and stunning beauty.
The new pictures show Hajra sporting a contemporary look that blends bold fashion choices with her signature elegance. Her makeup, styled by a professional team, highlighted her features, while her curly hair was styled to perfection, completing the bold aesthetic.
Meanwhile, fans flooded comments with lovely comments, admiring her fearless approach to fashion and her ability to effortlessly pull off such striking looks.
Hajra made her debut with a supporting role in Maan Jao Na and later starred as the lead in Pinky Memsaab, a performance that earned her a nomination for Best Actress at the Lux Style Awards. She then appeared in Ehd-e-Wafa, Noor Jahan, and several other famous dramas.
