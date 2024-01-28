Hajra Yamin flaunts curves on "well spent" day at Aquaventure in Dubai

Hajra Yamin, a luminous presence in the constellation of Pakistani entertainment industry, consistently proves her exceptional talent and versatility as an entertainer.

Her journey in the glamour fraternity has been marked by the sheer brilliance of her performances in a number of television serials and films including Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, Sevak: The Confessions, Baandi, and Pinky Memsaab to name a few.

With undeniable charm and impeccable acting prowess, Yamin is pretty much an all rounder propelling her to new heights of excellence and elegance.

Beyond her acting ventures, the Money Back Guarantee star is also a globetrotter at heart, and her Instagram handle serves as a captivating travelogue of her worldly adventures.

Recently, the Shanaas star gave a visual treat to her 1 million followers with an enchanting set of scintillating pictures that offered a glimpse into her journey to the bustling city of Dubai.

Yamin looked vacation ready with her black swimsuit showing off her curves, a windbreaker jacket, and Aquaventure wrist watch.

“Day well spent!” Yamin shared excitedly. “Aquaventure at The Atlantis. The aquarium at The Lost Chamber and the food at the Wavehouse!” she added.

On the work front, Yamin was recently seen in Zarrar, Money Back Guarantee, Be Adab, Mere Apne, Mohabbat Chor Di Maine, Hum 2 Hamary 100, Shanaas, Jindo, and Wonderland.