Search

Lifestyle

Hajra Yamin flaunts curves on "well spent" day at Aquaventure in Dubai

Noor Fatima
07:00 PM | 28 Jan, 2024
Hajra Yamin
Source: Hajra Yamin (Instagram)

Hajra Yamin, a luminous presence in the constellation of Pakistani entertainment industry, consistently proves her exceptional talent and versatility as an entertainer. 

Her journey in the glamour fraternity has been marked by the sheer brilliance of her performances in a number of television serials and films including Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, Sevak: The Confessions, Baandi, and Pinky Memsaab to name a few.

With undeniable charm and impeccable acting prowess, Yamin is pretty much an all rounder propelling her to new heights of excellence and elegance.

Beyond her acting ventures, the Money Back Guarantee star is also a globetrotter at heart, and her Instagram handle serves as a captivating travelogue of her worldly adventures.

Recently, the Shanaas star gave a visual treat to her 1 million followers with an enchanting set of scintillating pictures that offered a glimpse into her journey to the bustling city of Dubai. 

Yamin looked vacation ready with her black swimsuit showing off her curves, a windbreaker jacket, and Aquaventure wrist watch.

“Day well spent!” Yamin shared excitedly. “Aquaventure at The Atlantis. The aquarium at The Lost Chamber and the food at the Wavehouse!” she added.

On the work front, Yamin was recently seen in Zarrar, Money Back Guarantee, Be Adab, Mere Apne, Mohabbat Chor Di Maine, Hum 2 Hamary 100, Shanaas, Jindo, and Wonderland.  

Hajra Yamin proves to be a foodie in latest post

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

03:52 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Mahira Khan to headline Jashn-e-Rekhta event in Dubai

12:50 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Hajra Yamin proves to be a foodie in latest post

07:21 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Zara Noor Abbas flaunts her baby bump

10:50 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Why does Faysal Quraishi want Pakistani women to make biryani for ...

08:43 PM | 1 Jan, 2024

Dazzling Dubai Night: Pakistani stars attend B Praak's concert

07:35 PM | 24 Dec, 2023

WATCH: Sun-kissed Hajra Yamin tells the secret of a 'happy life'

Lifestyle

08:53 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

'Jee Ve Sohneya Jee': Imran Abbas's Punjabi film trailer is out now!

10:56 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza says Izhaan not attending school after Shoaib’s third ...

08:31 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Umair Jaswal welcomes 'Oreo' in his life after Shoaib-Sana wedding

11:52 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan clarifies after beating up student in viral video

10:38 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Asim Raza's sweet gesture towards Yumna Zaidi at Nayab premiere ...

10:20 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Mehwish Hayat looks smoking hot in denim attire

Advertisement

Latest

07:56 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

B Praak expresses sorrow over deadly on-stage accident

Gold & Silver Rate

05:02 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Gold prices register decline in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 28 Jan forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 28, 2024 (Sunday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279 281.45
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 359.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.55 752.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.7 41.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.71 918.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 727.19 735.19
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.91 77.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.7 325.2
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

Horoscope

09:06 AM | 28 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 28, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: