B Praak expresses sorrow over deadly on-stage accident

Indian singer B Praak has expressed deep sorrow over the accident that occurred during a ceremony held at a temple in Delhi on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.
According to Indian media reports, a Hindu religious ceremony was held in the Kalkaji temple in the Indian capital, where Indian singer B Praak was invited as a special guest.
B Praak was reciting Hindu religious songs in the ceremony when suddenly the stage built on the left side of the singer collapsed and people were seen pushing each other to save themselves.
According to Indian media outlets, a 45-year-old woman died while 17 people were seriously injured as a result of the stage collapse.
After this accident, B Praak released a video on his Instagram story section in which he expressed his distress over the shocking accident and sympathy for those injured in the accident.
The injured people have been admitted to a hospital, and their condition is reported to be stable, according to News 18.
Indian police officials stated that an elevated platform made of wood and iron frame was erected near the main stage for seating the families of organisers and VIPs during a religious event in the temple.
“At about 12.30 am (on Sunday), the elevated platform curved down as it could not bear the weight of people sitting/standing on this stage. Some people who were sitting below the platform got injuries," police officials said in a statement.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/en.dailypakistan.com.pk/31-Dec-2023/watch-farhan-saeed-invites-b-praak-to-pakistan
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 28, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.