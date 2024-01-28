Search

B Praak expresses sorrow over deadly on-stage accident

Noor Fatima
07:56 PM | 28 Jan, 2024
B Praak
Source: B Praak (Instagram)

Indian singer B Praak has expressed deep sorrow over the accident that occurred during a ceremony held at a temple in Delhi on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

According to Indian media reports, a Hindu religious ceremony was held in the Kalkaji temple in the Indian capital, where Indian singer B Praak was invited as a special guest.

B Praak was reciting Hindu religious songs in the ceremony when suddenly the stage built on the left side of the singer collapsed and people were seen pushing each other to save themselves.

According to Indian media outlets, a 45-year-old woman died while 17 people were seriously injured as a result of the stage collapse.

After this accident, B Praak released a video on his Instagram story section in which he expressed his distress over the shocking accident and sympathy for those injured in the accident.

The injured people have been admitted to a hospital, and their condition is reported to be stable, according to News 18.

Indian police officials stated that an elevated platform made of wood and iron frame was erected near the main stage for seating the families of organisers and VIPs during a religious event in the temple.

“At about 12.30 am (on Sunday), the elevated platform curved down as it could not bear the weight of people sitting/standing on this stage. Some people who were sitting below the platform got injuries," police officials said in a statement.

Noor Fatima

07:56 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

B Praak expresses sorrow over deadly on-stage accident

