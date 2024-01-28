Search

Free Hajj for senior citizens of Pakistan, confirms Sindh Governor

09:36 PM | 28 Jan, 2024
KARACHI - The citizens of Pakistan can avail the free Hajj and Umrah facility as the Sindh Governor has announced a special offer in this regard.

Kamran Khan Tessori while visiting Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad (SGHL) announced on Sunday that the government would bear the Hajj and Umrah expenses of people over 75 years of age. 

Tessori said that balloting would be done in this regard for selecting the successful applicants who have not performed the holy pilgrimage in their life.

The governor elaborated that those who want to perform the spiritual obligation should register themselves with Governor House and they would be sent to holy mosques after balloting. 

The governor did not explain whether the people of SIndh only or anyone from across the country would be able to avail of the facility; it is also unknown whether the applicants would be sent for the upcoming Hajj or the one scheduled in 2025.  

As far as the regular Hajj is concerned, the government has already completed the balloting and is in the final phase of arrangements with the Saudi Arabian government.

As per the official details, 69,438 applicants applied for the upcoming Hajj under the government scheme and after the balloting, 5,633 applicants who were unsuccessful in the draw have been placed on the waiting list.

Those on the waiting list can be selected on merit in case any of the successful applicant withdraws the application. 

The total number of seats allocated to Pakistan for the upcoming Hajj is around 180,000 but these include the seats allocated to the private Hajj operators also.

The authorities have introduced the Short Hajj package for the pilgrims while the Sponsorship Scheme is also valid for this year as well.

As far as the Long Hajj is concerned, it would encompass 38-42 days with 8 days stay in Medinah and those flying from the South region i.e. Karachi, and Sukkhur would have to pay Rs 10,65,000 while those from other cities i.e. Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad would pay Rs 10,75,000.

For Sponsorship scheme applicants, the cost is $3765 for the South Region while it is $ 3800 for the North Region for those opting for the Long Hajj package.

For the Short Hajj package, the cost for regular Hajj applicants is Rs 11,40,000 for the South region while the cost is Rs 11,50,000 for the North region; the Hajj would continue for 20-25 days under this scheme.

For the Sponsorship Scheme, the cost for Short Hajj is $ 4015 USD for the South region and $ 4050 for North region.

Gold & Silver Rate

05:02 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Gold prices register decline in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 28 Jan forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 28, 2024 (Sunday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279 281.45
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 359.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.55 752.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.7 41.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.71 918.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 727.19 735.19
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.91 77.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.7 325.2
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

