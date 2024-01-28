Saudi Arabia allows marriage ceremonies at Grand Mosque, Masjid Nabawi

RIYADH - Saudi authorities have granted permission for the conducting of marriage contracts at Islam's two holiest sites – the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina.

The initiative, launched by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, seeks to facilitate well-organized wedding ceremonies with comfort and ease besides enabling event organizers to develop innovative ideas for organizing such events while maintaining reverence for the sanctity of the holy places.

As far as the Islamic injunctions are concerned, clerics cite an example from the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad's (PBUH) life as he officiated a companion's nuptial rite at a mosque.

Conducting marriage ceremonies at the Prophet's Mosque is already a common practice among locals in Medina but the government has now officially permitted it.

The permission to contract marriage at Mecca and Medina's holy sites aligns with ongoing initiatives to enrich the experiences of millions of Muslims who visit these locations annually for Umrah and to explore Islamic landmarks.

The move reflects Saudi Arabia's commitment to providing new and meaningful opportunities for visitors while upholding the sanctity of these revered sites.

It bears mentioning that the government of Saudi Arabia is introducing sweeping reforms in the kingdom and is apparently relaxing the water-tight rules. The kingdom is also exploring the option of utilizing air taxis for transporting pilgrims though official confirmation in this regard is awaited.