Foreigners can now travel free as Pakistan waives visa fee for 126 countries

ISLAMABAD - The government of Pakistan has approved the exemption of visa-fees for citizens from 126 countries in a landmark decision on Wednesday.

In this regard, Prime Minister Shhebaz Sharif confirmed that the government is introducing major changes in the visa regime, adding that those visiting Pakistan from the selected 126 countries would not have to pay the fee for visas.

Talking to cabinet members during the crucial meeting, the prime minister said that the government had to decide between earning a few million dollars collected through the visa fees or promoting investment by exempting the visa fee completely.

'A few of the members highlighted that Pakistan would lose around five to seven million dollars collected through visa fees annually,' said the premier but hastened to add that if Pakistan is able to earn 50 million dollars through the collected efforts then it would be a landmark achievement.

A press release issued after the cabinet meeting confirmed that the federal cabinet approved the enforcement of an online visa application system for the citizens of 126 countries aimed at the promotion of business and investment activities and the tourism sector.

'Under the system, the citizens of these 126 countries would get business and tourist visas within 24 hours and would be exempted from paying free visa processing fees,' stated the press release.

It is to be highlighted that for the facilitation of Sikhs Yatrees having passports of third country, the cabinet approved a separate sub-category in visa on arrival facility. For this purpose, a dashboard would be introduced at the Ministry of Interior to supervise the online visa system.

It bears mentioning that the government has yet to release the names of the countries whose citizens don't need to pay visa fees for visiting Pakistan though the decision has been made in principle.