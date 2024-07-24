Search

ImmigrationPakistan

Foreigners can now travel free as Pakistan waives visa fee for 126 countries

Web Desk
08:16 PM | 24 Jul, 2024
Foreigners can now travel free as Pakistan waives visa fee for 126 countries

ISLAMABAD - The government of Pakistan has approved the exemption of visa-fees for citizens from 126 countries in a landmark decision on Wednesday.

In this regard, Prime Minister Shhebaz Sharif confirmed that the government is introducing major changes in the visa regime, adding that those visiting Pakistan from the selected 126 countries would not have to pay the fee for visas.

Talking to cabinet members during the crucial meeting, the prime minister said that the government had to decide between earning a few million dollars collected through the visa fees or promoting investment by exempting the visa fee completely. 

'A few of the members highlighted that Pakistan would lose around five to seven million dollars collected through visa fees annually,' said the premier but hastened to add that if Pakistan is able to earn 50 million dollars through the collected efforts then it would be a landmark achievement.

A press release issued after the cabinet meeting confirmed that the federal cabinet approved the enforcement of an online visa application system for the citizens of 126 countries aimed at the promotion of business and investment activities and the tourism sector.

'Under the system, the citizens of these 126 countries would get business and tourist visas within 24 hours and would be exempted from paying free visa processing fees,' stated the press release.

It is to be highlighted that for the facilitation of Sikhs Yatrees having passports of third country, the cabinet approved a separate sub-category in visa on arrival facility. For this purpose, a dashboard would be introduced at the Ministry of Interior to supervise the online visa system.

It bears mentioning that the government has yet to release the names of the countries whose citizens don't need to pay visa fees for visiting Pakistan though the decision has been made in principle.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

08:51 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Sindh govt takes control of Sarim Burney Trust amid child trafficking ...

08:22 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

PTI worker assaults PML-N's Tahir Anjum in Lahore over Imran Khan ...

08:16 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Foreigners can now travel free as Pakistan waives visa fee for 126 ...

07:53 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Another Asian country mulls tourism tax: Details inside

06:07 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Pakistan Army successfully rescues foreign mountaineers

05:23 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Where does Pakistan stand in World Passport Rankings 2024?

Most viewed

04:27 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Has Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan been arrested at Dubai ...

11:24 AM | 24 Jul, 2024

Woman gets her friend raped by husband for revenge in Lahore

03:23 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

DG ISPR says 'Azm-e-Istehkam' not a military operation

11:04 AM | 22 Jul, 2024

Woman among four arrested for abduction, assault of Khalilur Rehman ...

12:32 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali, Rauf Hassan arrested

11:45 PM | 21 Jul, 2024

Sania Zehra's husband arrested in Multan over murder of pregnant wife

Advertisement

Latest

08:51 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Sindh govt takes control of Sarim Burney Trust amid child trafficking allegations

Gold & Silver

03:47 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Gold price up by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 24 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 24, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.35 and selling rate is 303.45.

British Pound rate is 354.5 for buying, and 358.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.6.

Currency Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4  280.1 
Euro EUR 301.35 303.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5  77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.60 74.32
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.50 205.50
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.70 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 36.05 36.05
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.00 204.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.50 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: