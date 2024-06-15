IFC team reveals major update on Islamabad Airport outsourcing

ISLAMABAD - The outsourcing of the Islamabad International Airport would speed up as an important date for the process has been revealed.

During the 10th Meeting of the Steering Committee on Outsourcing of Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) team briefed the lawmakers on the progress regarding the outsourcing of Islamabad Airport.

The meeting, held on Thursday, was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar. The participants were told that healthy competition between various consortiums, comprising local and foreign investors, is expected on July 15, 2024, the bid closing date.

The participants of the meeting - including Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Secretary Aviation Saif Anjum, officials from the Board of Investment and the Civil Aviation Authority, and a team from International Finance Corporation (IFC) - also reviewed progress regarding the outsourcing of the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore and Jinnah International Airport Karachi and were satisfied with the work done so far

It is to be highlighted that the former Aviation Adviser had said that only the operation and management of specific airport components would be outsourced, while critical services such as the Air Traffic Control Tower, Rescue and Fire Fighting Services and Air Navigation services would remain under the administrative control of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

The government has already clarified that the airports in Lahore and Karachi would also be outsourced after the outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport. However, looking at the situation of Islamabad Airport's outsourcing, the process seems complex and tricky.