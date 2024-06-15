Search

Immigration

Has UAE banned visas for Pakistanis? Here's official clarification regarding age limit ban

Web Desk
05:56 PM | 15 Jun, 2024
Has UAE banned visas for Pakistanis? Here's official clarification regarding age limit ban

KARACHI - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has refuted reports that the emirate has slapped a visa ban against Pakistanis.

The UAE's Consulate General, Bakheet Obaid Al-Roumi, has issued a video statement denying the false propaganda regarding the visa ban.

In his statement, Al-Roumi clarified that there was no visa ban for Pakistanis, and the visa section at the UAE consulate remains open.

The statement ahs addressed the fake news and Pakistanis are free to travel to the UAE for work visas, and there is no age limit for those seeking to enter the country.

The statement was issued after reports were rife that the authorities in the United Arab Emirates have stopped issuing visas to single Pakistani men under the age of 42. 

After the official statement, it stands clarified that UAE has not announced any visa restrictions against Pakistani nationals, and there is no ban on visit or work visas for single Pakistani men under the age of 42.

It is to be mentioned that UAE hosts about 1.7 million Pakistanis, the second largest Pakistani expat community in the world.

The data by the State Bank of Pakistan confirms that the volume of remittances from the UAE to Pakistan in fiscal year 2022 was $2555.22 million, implying that a sizeable Pakistani workforce is employed in the country in diverse fields from banks to real estate, media, insurance etc.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

06:11 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Tunisia waives visa requirements for two Muslim countries

05:56 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Has UAE banned visas for Pakistanis? Here's official clarification ...

05:47 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

IFC team reveals major update on Islamabad Airport outsourcing

02:16 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Japan's new law enables extended stay for foreign workers: Details ...

01:41 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Dubai Visa services during Eid: Here's official clarification for ...

10:46 AM | 14 Jun, 2024

49 killed as building housing foreign workers catches fire

Immigration

08:28 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

KP govt launches helicopter safari service to boost tourism

08:42 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Australia tightens Student Visa rules further and here are the ...

08:18 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Saudi Arabia introduces air taxi service as Hajj season begins

08:23 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Has UK banned Pakistani banks for student visa applications? Here's ...

08:56 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Four Muslim countries explore visa-free entry for Russians: Details ...

08:08 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

This airline is offering turbulence victims compensation: Details ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:11 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Tunisia waives visa requirements for two Muslim countries

Gold & Silver

05:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 15 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 15, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.50 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.5
Euro EUR 296 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.7 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.8 75.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.8 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 311.9 314.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: