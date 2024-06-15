Has UAE banned visas for Pakistanis? Here's official clarification regarding age limit ban

KARACHI - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has refuted reports that the emirate has slapped a visa ban against Pakistanis.

The UAE's Consulate General, Bakheet Obaid Al-Roumi, has issued a video statement denying the false propaganda regarding the visa ban.

In his statement, Al-Roumi clarified that there was no visa ban for Pakistanis, and the visa section at the UAE consulate remains open.

The statement ahs addressed the fake news and Pakistanis are free to travel to the UAE for work visas, and there is no age limit for those seeking to enter the country.

The statement was issued after reports were rife that the authorities in the United Arab Emirates have stopped issuing visas to single Pakistani men under the age of 42.

After the official statement, it stands clarified that UAE has not announced any visa restrictions against Pakistani nationals, and there is no ban on visit or work visas for single Pakistani men under the age of 42.

It is to be mentioned that UAE hosts about 1.7 million Pakistanis, the second largest Pakistani expat community in the world.

The data by the State Bank of Pakistan confirms that the volume of remittances from the UAE to Pakistan in fiscal year 2022 was $2555.22 million, implying that a sizeable Pakistani workforce is employed in the country in diverse fields from banks to real estate, media, insurance etc.