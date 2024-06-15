Search

Saudi Arabia tops list of countries for Pakistani immigrants, official data confirms

06:42 PM | 15 Jun, 2024
ISLAMABAD - A large number of Pakistanis preferred moving out of the country due to multiple reasons including better employment opportunities during the last year, it has been revealed.

The Pakistan Economic Survey for the year 2023-2024 reveals that Saudi Arabia stood out as the top country preferred by Pakistanis for moving out. The kingdom hosted 426,951 Pakistanis who moved to the country mainly for jobs. In terms of the percentage, of all the Pakistanis who moved abroad, Saudi Arabia hosted 49.5 percent.

As far as Saudi Arabia is concerned, remittances from Saudi Arabia accounted for $5.1 billion, followed by the UK ($3.2 billion), and the US ($2.5 billion).

'During 2023, the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BE&OE) and Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) have registered 862,625 workers for overseas employment. An overall increasing trend (4 percent) was observed in terms of emigrants registered in 2023(862,625) as compared to 2022(832,339),' read the Pakistan Economic Survey recently released.

The United Arab Emirates was ranked number 2 in terms of the choice of Pakistanis and 2,30,000 Pakistanis relocated to the country. The emirate already hosts around 1.7 million Pakistanis who send remittances to the tune of millions of dollars every year.

The United Arab Emirates was also the second-largest source of remittances for the South-Asian country; Pakistanis in the UAE remitted $3.7 billion during the July-March 2024 fiscal year.

The official data released ahead of the national budget implies that Oman employed 60,046 Pakistani workers while Qatar offered jobs to 55,112 individuals during the year 2023-24. Meanwhile, Bahrain and Malaysia hosted 13,345 and 20,905 Pakistani workers, respectively.

As Pakistanis are largely based in GCC countries, their share of the remittances stood at $2.3 billion while those in the European Union contributed $2.6 billion. The trend implies that more and more Pakistanis prefer to move out to other countries, a situation which should be worrisome for the policymakers and political leaders alike.

Saudi Arabia tops list of countries for Pakistani immigrants, official data confirms

Gold & Silver

05:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 15 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 15, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.50 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.5
Euro EUR 296 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.7 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.8 75.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.8 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 311.9 314.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

