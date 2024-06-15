Search

Sports

Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim to retire again after humiliating exit from T20 World Cup 2024

Web Desk
07:35 PM | 15 Jun, 2024
Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim to retire again after humiliating exit from T20 World Cup 2024
Source: File photo

Pakistani cricketers Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim are set to retire from international cricket once again, with an official announcement expected soon.

Imad initially retired in November 2023 but made a comeback after a successful campaign in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024, where he helped Islamabad United secure victory and earned the Player of the Match award in the final against Multan Sultans. Amir had previously retired from international cricket in 2020.

Both players returned to the international scene to participate in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Explaining their comeback, Imad stated, "We returned for one reason: not just for the sake of playing. Amir and I came back for one last go to win the World Cup. We've been playing in T20 World Cup semi-finals and finals, which is a significant achievement."

He added that his return was driven by a desire to represent Pakistan at the highest level and to end his career on a high note, aiming to bring joy to the nation.

Despite their high hopes, Pakistan was unable to advance past the first round of the T20 World Cup, prompting Amir and Imad to retire once more. They will, however, continue to play in various cricket leagues.

Their final appearance for Pakistan will be in a match against Ireland on Sunday. Both cricketers' performances in the World Cup fell short of expectations, marking a disappointing end to their international careers.
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

07:35 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim to retire again after humiliating exit from ...

11:33 AM | 15 Jun, 2024

Pakistani police cop bags gold medal in South Asian Bodybuilding ...

11:02 AM | 15 Jun, 2024

PCB to reevaluate players contracts after Pakistan's early exit from ...

12:25 AM | 15 Jun, 2024

Pakistan eliminated from T20 World Cup 2024

10:55 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

USAvsIRE: USA qualify for Super 8s as rain washes out their Ireland ...

06:39 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Pakistan beats India to reach semi-final of Asian Squash Championship

Sports

09:00 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Pakistan cricket team faces treason case

10:04 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Pakistani lawyer files case against National Cricket Team Over T20 ...

11:59 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Babar Azam to continue as captain despite team's poor performance in ...

11:42 AM | 14 Jun, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threatens Pakistan's Super 8 hopes in USA vs ...

08:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh move a step closer to Super Eight

Advertisement

Latest

09:19 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Eidul Adha 2024 namaz timings in Lahore; check full list

Gold & Silver

05:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 15 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 15, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.50 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.5
Euro EUR 296 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.7 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.8 75.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.8 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 311.9 314.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: