Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim to retire again after humiliating exit from T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistani cricketers Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim are set to retire from international cricket once again, with an official announcement expected soon.

Imad initially retired in November 2023 but made a comeback after a successful campaign in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024, where he helped Islamabad United secure victory and earned the Player of the Match award in the final against Multan Sultans. Amir had previously retired from international cricket in 2020.

Both players returned to the international scene to participate in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Explaining their comeback, Imad stated, "We returned for one reason: not just for the sake of playing. Amir and I came back for one last go to win the World Cup. We've been playing in T20 World Cup semi-finals and finals, which is a significant achievement."

He added that his return was driven by a desire to represent Pakistan at the highest level and to end his career on a high note, aiming to bring joy to the nation.

Despite their high hopes, Pakistan was unable to advance past the first round of the T20 World Cup, prompting Amir and Imad to retire once more. They will, however, continue to play in various cricket leagues.

Their final appearance for Pakistan will be in a match against Ireland on Sunday. Both cricketers' performances in the World Cup fell short of expectations, marking a disappointing end to their international careers.

