Search

Immigration

Saudi Arabia declares 3 more countries eligible for e-visa: Details inside

Web Desk
08:57 PM | 8 May, 2024
Saudi Arabia declares 3 more countries eligible for e-visa: Details inside

RIYADH - The government of Saudi Arabia has expanded the list of countries eligible for obtaining the kingdom's electronic visit visa.

The holy kingdom announced on Wednesday that the new additions are the Commonwealth
Caribbean countries of the Bahamas, Barbados, and Grenada.

With the latest development, the total number of countries eligible for the e-visit visa regime has risen to 66 - a visible indication of the fact that the kingdom is promoting tourism under the command of Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Tourism, announced that citizens of these three countries are eligible to obtain a visitor visa electronically or upon arrival at one of the international ports.

The pro-tourism initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s efforts to provide a long-lasting tourist experience for visitors coming from various parts of the world and to spur the economy which ahs been relying on fast-depleting oil.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also clarified that multiple reentry e-visit visas, with a validity of one year, will be granted to citizens of these countries. According to the rules, the maximum period of stay will be three months during the year-long visa period.

As far as the details are concerned, the electronic visa will be issued instantly by the Digital Saudi Embassy through the unified visa national platform under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Moreover, citizens of 66 countries can also apply for a visit visa upon arrival at one of the Saudi ports. It has to be kept in mind that the visit visas will be awarded for tourism, Umrah, business, and visiting relatives and friends.

The ministry pointed out that foreigners with this visa have to follow the time they're allowed to stay in Saudi Arabia as they are not allowed to renew the visa until it's expired.

Moreover, before the visit visa's time is up, the foreigners have to leave Saudi Arabia to avoid getting in trouble. 

It is worth mentioning that additional details such as the countries that come under the e-visit visa regime, and terms and conditions for obtaining the visa can be found on the website visitsaudi.com.

Earlier in October 2023, the Ministry of Tourism announced the decision to grant e-visa to visitors from six countries - Turkiye, Thailand, Panama, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Seychelles and Mauritius apart from 57 countries that are already under the e-visit visa regime. 

The list of countries enjoying the relaxation is exhaustive and a visitor e-visa is also awarded to holders of valid Schengen, UK and US visas that have been used to enter those countries before arriving in Saudi Arabia, as well as to permanent residents of EU and GCC countries, the UK and the US.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is opening up to the outside world under the command of ambitious Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman and Vision 2030. The government is also easing other restrictions and is launching new visa types so that it can attract more and more professionals from across the world. The kingdom has also launched its own airline named Riyadh Air to challenge the regional and global rivals.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

08:57 PM | 8 May, 2024

Saudi Arabia declares 3 more countries eligible for e-visa: Details ...

08:27 PM | 8 May, 2024

Pakistan okays private airline to launch international flight ...

08:15 PM | 8 May, 2024

Saudi Arabia announces fine, punishment for entering Makkah without ...

03:51 PM | 8 May, 2024

Australia tightens student visa rules: Here's what has changed

02:18 PM | 8 May, 2024

Hajj 2024: First flight departing for Madinah on May 9th

09:36 PM | 7 May, 2024

China extends visa-exemption for 12 countries: Here's list of ...

Immigration

11:45 PM | 5 May, 2024

Morocco, Azerbaijan sign visa exemption agreement: Details inside

11:21 PM | 5 May, 2024

Chinese can now travel visa-free to this country: Details inside

09:41 AM | 6 May, 2024

Which cities can be visited on Hajj visa? Saudi Arabia clarifies

09:23 PM | 7 May, 2024

GCC countries announce name of unified visa, duration of stay allowed

10:10 AM | 6 May, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi inspects Sialkot Airport, directs speedy immigration ...

12:07 PM | 6 May, 2024

SECP completes 'complex task' of PIA's restructuring as privatization ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:15 PM | 8 May, 2024

Man held for robbing citizens in guise of road accidents 

Gold & Silver

02:46 PM | 8 May, 2024

Gold extends losses in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar Open Market rates 8 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 8, 2024 Wednesday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.25 for selling.

Euro stands at 294.5 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's came down to 73.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.25
Euro EUR 294.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 348.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.99 747.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.3 914.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.23 169.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.57 25.87
Omani Riyal OMR 722.7 730.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.65 206.65
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 307.34 309.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: