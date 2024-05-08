Saudi Arabia declares 3 more countries eligible for e-visa: Details inside

RIYADH - The government of Saudi Arabia has expanded the list of countries eligible for obtaining the kingdom's electronic visit visa.

The holy kingdom announced on Wednesday that the new additions are the Commonwealth

Caribbean countries of the Bahamas, Barbados, and Grenada.

With the latest development, the total number of countries eligible for the e-visit visa regime has risen to 66 - a visible indication of the fact that the kingdom is promoting tourism under the command of Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Tourism, announced that citizens of these three countries are eligible to obtain a visitor visa electronically or upon arrival at one of the international ports.

The pro-tourism initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s efforts to provide a long-lasting tourist experience for visitors coming from various parts of the world and to spur the economy which ahs been relying on fast-depleting oil.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also clarified that multiple reentry e-visit visas, with a validity of one year, will be granted to citizens of these countries. According to the rules, the maximum period of stay will be three months during the year-long visa period.

As far as the details are concerned, the electronic visa will be issued instantly by the Digital Saudi Embassy through the unified visa national platform under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Moreover, citizens of 66 countries can also apply for a visit visa upon arrival at one of the Saudi ports. It has to be kept in mind that the visit visas will be awarded for tourism, Umrah, business, and visiting relatives and friends.

The ministry pointed out that foreigners with this visa have to follow the time they're allowed to stay in Saudi Arabia as they are not allowed to renew the visa until it's expired.

Moreover, before the visit visa's time is up, the foreigners have to leave Saudi Arabia to avoid getting in trouble.

It is worth mentioning that additional details such as the countries that come under the e-visit visa regime, and terms and conditions for obtaining the visa can be found on the website visitsaudi.com.

Earlier in October 2023, the Ministry of Tourism announced the decision to grant e-visa to visitors from six countries - Turkiye, Thailand, Panama, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Seychelles and Mauritius apart from 57 countries that are already under the e-visit visa regime.

The list of countries enjoying the relaxation is exhaustive and a visitor e-visa is also awarded to holders of valid Schengen, UK and US visas that have been used to enter those countries before arriving in Saudi Arabia, as well as to permanent residents of EU and GCC countries, the UK and the US.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is opening up to the outside world under the command of ambitious Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman and Vision 2030. The government is also easing other restrictions and is launching new visa types so that it can attract more and more professionals from across the world. The kingdom has also launched its own airline named Riyadh Air to challenge the regional and global rivals.