Tunisia waives visa requirements for two Muslim countries

TUNIS - The authorities in Tunisia announced on Friday to waive visa requirements for citizens from Iraq and Iran.
Baghdad and Tehran welcomed the move which would ease the entry of citizens to the country. As far as the details are concerned, the Tunisian foreign ministry announced that it had waived visa requirements for holders of ordinary Iraqi passports for tourism not exceeding 15 days (and once every 180 days).
To avail of the liberty available from June 15th, the entrants must show a prior and confirmed hotel reservation with a return ticket. Meanwhile, Iraq's foreign ministry welcomed the move and stated that it was the outcome of an Iraqi-Tunisian committee meeting led by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar.
The decision was made “within the framework of strengthening bilateral relations between Iraq and Tunisia and encouraging tourism and commercial exchange between the two countries.
As far as Iran is concerned, the country has already allowed multiple countries including Tunisia to enter the Muslim country without the need for a visa. The Tunisian authorities have now reciprocated the move, clarifying that ordinary passport holders from Iran are allowed to visit the country visa-free from June 15th this year.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 15, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.50 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.7
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.9
|314.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
